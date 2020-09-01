HPD: Crash that killed motorcyclist may have been intentional

article

Houston police are searching for the drivers of two vehicles they believe may have deliberately hit two motorcyclists in the Fifth Ward area.

Justin Ortiz, 23, died in the crash that occurred around 6:35 p.m. June 27.

Police say Ortiz was riding a motorcycle southbound on Lockwood Drive, crossing over the East Freeway, when the crash occurred.

Wanted BMW

According to authorities, a blue BMW first struck one of Ortiz’s friends who was riding with him, and then a black Chevrolet Tahoe struck Ortiz. Police say the BMW and the Chevrolet then fled the scene.

Preliminary information indicates the vehicles possibly struck the victims deliberately, police say.

Ortiz died at the scene. Police say the friend was not seriously injured.

Anyone with information on the identities of the drivers of the blue BMW and the black Chevrolet Tahoe is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

