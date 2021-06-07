Suspect charged, another person shot following weekend officer-involved shooting in Richmond

article

One suspect is behind bars while another person is recovering at the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Richmond on Sunday evening.



According to the Richmond Police Department, they received a call to a fight in progress at 205 Collins Road.

Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, they saw a subject, later identified as 33-year-old Juan Flores Cano, of Richmond, shooting a handgun.



When the officer confronted the shooter, police said the shooter turned and pointed his weapon at the officer.



Police said that’s when the officer returned fire at the shooter.



According to a release, one of the rounds fired during the incident is believed to have possibly penetrated the shooters vehicle, grazing a passenger in the arm. Police believe the passenger in the vehicle was the subject who was involved in the fight that initiated the call.

That subject was taken to the hospital via ambulance. That person’s identity was not released.



Cano was not injured during the incident and surrendered without further incident following the shooting.



Cano is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken to the Fort Bend County Jail for holding.



Bond has not been set yet for Cano.

Authorities said the officer involved in the shooting has been with the department for approximately two and a half years.



The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an initial investigation.



The Texas Rangers are now investigating the officer-involved shooting while Richmond police investigate the aggravated assault.



The investigation is ongoing.