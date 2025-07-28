Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested in Pasadena kidnapping, authorities seek more potential victims

Published  July 28, 2025 6:53pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
    • A suspect has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of an adult female in Pasadena, Texas.
    • The suspect, Jose Santos Maldonado-Zavala, faces kidnapping charges, with sexual assault charges pending.
    • Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

PASADENA, Texas - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of an adult female that occurred at Emerald Pointe Apartments in Pasadena, Texas at 12:00 a.m. on July 2, 2025.  

The male suspect has been identified as Jose Santos Maldonado-Zavala. He has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, and sexual assault charges are pending further investigation.

What you can do:

Investigators believe there may be additional victims in the area.

If you or someone you know has had an interaction with the suspect and believe a crime may have occurred, please file a police report at the front desk of the police station or contact Detective E. Guerra at 713-475-4909 or eguerra@pasadenatx.gov

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Pasadena Police Department.

