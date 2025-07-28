Suspect arrested in Pasadena kidnapping, authorities seek more potential victims

The Brief A suspect has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of an adult female in Pasadena, Texas. The suspect, Jose Santos Maldonado-Zavala, faces kidnapping charges, with sexual assault charges pending. Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.



A suspect has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of an adult female that occurred at Emerald Pointe Apartments in Pasadena, Texas at 12:00 a.m. on July 2, 2025.

The male suspect has been identified as Jose Santos Maldonado-Zavala. He has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, and sexual assault charges are pending further investigation.

What you can do:

Investigators believe there may be additional victims in the area.

If you or someone you know has had an interaction with the suspect and believe a crime may have occurred, please file a police report at the front desk of the police station or contact Detective E. Guerra at 713-475-4909 or eguerra@pasadenatx.gov