Suspect arrested in ambush-style killing of two elderly men at Houston park

The Brief A suspect has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the ambush-style killing of two elderly men at a Houston park. The victims, Natanael Reyes (68) and Guadalupe Flores (74), were shot from behind during their daily walk at Wildheather Park. Police located the suspect, Charles Ernest Lopez (25), after finding his vehicle, and he has reportedly admitted to his involvement.



The suspect who is accused of an ambush-style killing of two elderly men at a Houston park on Friday has been arrested and is facing a charge of capital murder, according to the Houston Police Department.

Wildheather Park Shooting

The backstory:

According to investigators, the two men, who police have identified as 68-year-old Natanael Reyes, and 74-year-old Guadalupe Flores, were on their daily walk around Wildheather Park before 5:45 a.m. in the 14900 block of White Heather Dr.

Police say when they arrived at the park early Friday morning, they found both men had multiple gunshot wounds. They both died at the scene. Their vehicles were found parked in the parking lot.

Investigators believe the two men were shot from behind, saying the suspect stood over their bodies and continued shooting once they were down, from what they saw on surveillance video.

The vehicle, a white 4-door sedan, was seen on the video.

Suspect Charged with Capital Murder

Investigators say the Houston Police Department Southwest Patrol Crime Suppression team found the suspect's vehicle on Monday and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle. Police say he admitted to his role in the shooting.

The suspect, 25-year-old Charles Ernest Lopez, is charged with capital murder.