Suspect in custody 4 months after deadly shooting in Houston

A 26-year-old woman is in custody four months after being charged in the deadly shooting of a man in southwest Houston.

Alma Nely Rico is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Cristino Resendiz Garcia.

According to Houston Police, the shooting happened in the 6300 block of West Bellfort St. around 1 p.m. on March 9.

Officers responded to an apartment complex and found Garcia, 23, on a second-floor landing of a building. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Initial reports said the shooting happened after a "verbal altercation."

Further investigation identified Rico as the suspect in the shooting. She drove off from the scene in a dark blue or black BMW 325i with Texas license plates CL7-M877.

Rico was taken into custody in Rockdale County, Georgia on June 16. She was returned to Harris County on Monday, July 18, and subsequently charged for her role in this incident.