Suspect wanted in connection with deadly shooting in southwest Houston

article

Charges have been filed against a woman wanted in the deadly shooting of a man last week in southwest Houston.

According to Houston police, the suspect Alma Nely Rico, 25, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Officers were called out to an apartment complex on the 6300 block of West Bellfort Street where they found the victim, 23-year-old Cristino Resendiz Garcia on the second-floor landing of a building.

BACKGROUND: 1 person shot to death in southwest Houston following 'verbal altercation,' police say

Garcia was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Further investigation revealed that Rico fled the scene in a dark blue or black BMW 325i with Texas license plates CL7-M877.

Photo of Rico's vehicle (Source: Houston Police Department)

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alma Rico is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.