1 person shot to death in southwest Houston following 'verbal altercation,' police say

Police are piecing together how a ‘verbal altercation’ in southwest Houston led up to a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon.

DEADLY 2022: Houston leads Chicago, NYC, and LA in homicides so far this year

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but authorities were called out to the 6300 block of West Bellfort Ave. around 1 p.m. That's where officials say a person was shot following what was only described as a "verbal altercation."

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

No other information was made available, as of this writing, so it's unclear if police have a suspect in custody.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.