Survey finds most are irritated by people who are not more private with their cell phones

A new survey suggests some of our cell-phone habits are pretty irritating to the people around us. The findings from PCMag, which surveyed 2,000 adults of various ages, show most people are not happy with those who conduct their cell-phone conversations on speakerphone, for everyone else to hear. Texting or calling someone while in the middle of another conversation was also a turn-off. Same, too, for those who use the phone in a public restroom.

When examined by age groups, younger Millennial and Gen Z adults are more forgiving of the habits, versus older Gen X and Boomer adults.

Other data points include: Almost half of adults are comfortable letting artificial intelligence do the talking for them, and the overwhelming majority of all age-groups say snooping on a partner's or stranger's phone is off-limits.

What they're saying:

"I think there's a certain sense of entitlement on the part of the person, like they are the most important person in that room, that subway car, or wherever you are," says PCMag editor, and survey author Mark Yarm, "But, also, I just think there's generational differences."