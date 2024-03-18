Crews were searching Monday near Surfside Beach for a 17-year-old swimmer who went missing in Brazoria County over the weekend.

The teen was reported missing around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

Texas Equusearch and the Coast Guard are assisting the Surfside Police Department and the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office with the search.

Crews search for a missing swimmer Monday morning.

Authorities have not released the teen’s identity or a description of who they are searching for.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as we receive more information.