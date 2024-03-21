In a tragic ending, the body of the missing 17-year-old swimmer at Surfside Beach has been found.

Brazoria County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) reports they recovered Henry Murillo's body in the water near Quintana.

Murillo went underwater at Surfside Beach on March 16 and he's been missing ever since.

He and his family were staying in Surfside for the final weekend of Spring Break. They were about to leave for the day just before 5 p.m. and Henry said he wanted to go into the water one last time. His 13-year-old brother, Jorge, followed him into the water.

"At one point, I stopped, and I told him to come back. At that point, he couldn't even feel the sand anymore, and then he said, "I'm drowning. Come help me." I couldn't feel the sand under my feet no more either. I tried to grab my brother's hand, but a big wave came and separated us. I feel like I'm broken right now," says Henry's little brother, 13-year-old Jorge Medina.

"We offer our condolences to the family for such a devastating loss and hope this recovery can bring a small amount of solace," BCSO said.