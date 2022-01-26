Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer retiring, AP sources say

Justice Stephen Breyer will be retiring from the U.S. Supreme Court, according to AP sources Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden the first Supreme Court pick of his presidency.

The 83-year-old liberal justice has been on the court for nearly 30 years, appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994.

Rumors about his possible retirement were swirling last summer as the court’s term came to a close. Liberal activists had been pushing for his departure while Joe Biden is president, hoping to ensure a replacement nomination by a Democratic president after Republican Donald Trump pushed through three during his presidency.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 23: Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

Breyer and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg resisted calls to step down the last time Democrats controlled Congress and the White House, when Barack Obama was president. Then, Ginsburg died less than two months before Biden’s election.

The Associated Press reported two sources knew of Breyer’s retirement and spoke on condition of anonymity so as not to preempt Breyer's eventual announcement. News of an announcement from Breyer has not yet been made public.

Breyer has been a pragmatic force on a court that has grown increasingly conservative in recent years, trying to forge majorities with more moderate justices right and left of center.

Breyer’s departure, expected over the summer, won’t change the 6-3 conservative advantage on the court because his replacement will be nominated by Biden and almost certainly confirmed by a Senate where Democrats have the slimmest majority. It also makes conservative Justice Clarence Thomas the oldest member of the court at 73.

Biden pledged during his campaign to name the first Black woman to the high court, but there was no immediate word on possible nominees. Via Twitter, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki deferred to Breyer.

"It has always been the decision of any Supreme Court Justice if and when they decide to retire, and how they want to announce it, and that remains the case today," Psaki tweeted.



"We have no additional details or information to share," she added. Her daily press briefing is scheduled Wednesday for 2 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.