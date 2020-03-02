Super Tuesday: Everything you need to know to vote in Texas

Super Tuesday kicks off tomorrow in 14 states, including Texas.

Polls are open in Texas from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Registered voters can vote in either the Republican Primary Election or the Democratic Primary Election, but not both. Texas is an open primary state, so voters are not registered to a specific party and can vote in either party.

Voters will have to decide whether they want a Democratic or Republican primary ballot when they go the polls. Then they stay with that party through the runoff. However, a voter's primary choice does not commit them to vote for a particular candidate in the general election. They can vote for either party’s candidate in the November election.

MORE 2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

In Texas, a person must be registered to vote 30 days before an election. You can check to see if you are registered to vote on the Texas Secretary of State website.

The Texas Secretary of State website also has information on voting locations and key election dates.

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, the voter will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Acceptable forms of ID include:

Advertisement

• Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

• Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

• Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

• United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

• United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

• United States Passport (book or card)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.

MORE: 2020 primary election: Key dates to keep in mind

Austin County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

Brazoria County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

Chambers County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

Colorado County

Polling Locations

Democratic Primary - Sample Ballot

Republican Primary - Sample Ballot

Fort Bend County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

Grimes County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

Galveston County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

Harris County

Polling Locations

Democratic Primary - Sample Ballot

Republican Primary - Sample Ballot

Jackson County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

Liberty County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

Matagorda County

Polling Locations

Democratic Primary - Sample Ballot

Republican Primary - Sample Ballot

Montgomery County

Polling Locations

Democratic Primary - Sample Ballot

Republican Primary - Sample Ballot

Polk County

Polling Locations

Democratic Primary - Sample Ballot

Republican Primary - Sample Ballot

San Jacinto

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

Waller County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

Washington County

Polling Locations & Sample Ballots

Walker County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots

Wharton County

Polling Locations

Sample Ballots