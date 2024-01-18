With just over three weeks to Super Bowl, flights home from Vegas for the remaining eight contenders are getting pricey.

Using Google Flights, the team from BetTexas.com revealed how much more expensive flights are from Vegas the Monday after (February 12th) Super Bowl, compared to the Monday before (February 5th).

For Texans fans trying to get back home, current flights are 464% more expensive than usual - the 2nd highest level of inflation compared to the remaining eight teams.

The table below ranks the remaining eight teams by the increased cost of flights out of Vegas after the Super Bowl:

Flights from Vegas to San Francisco have experienced the highest level of price inflation at 773%.