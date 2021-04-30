Summer job opportunities plentiful in hospitality in the Houston area

Teens and young adults looking for summer jobs have more opportunity than usual this year. Many restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues say they're struggling to fill positions.

Many hospitality workers have moved on to other jobs since last year's shutdown. Plus business owners say the additional $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits is keeping other workers home.

That translates into wide open jobs for teens and young adults this summer.

"We're in the market for a tremenoudous amount of employees," said Keith Beitler, COO of Landry's, which owns 600 restaurants, hotels, venues and casinos across the country.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Beitler says they're ready to fill 1,000 jobs in greater Houston at their restaurants, hotels, and entertainment destinations.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, we had a lot of our employees who had to find careers and move out of the hospitality industry," said Beitler regarding last year's shutdown when the pandemic hit.

To get new workers into those jobs, Landry's is offering a $250 signing bonus.

"Once you are interviewed and hired, you'll be able to collect that signing bonus as you go along," explained Beitler.

Michelle Castrow with Workforce Solutions says many other hospitality jobs are open in the greater Houston area too.

"Many of these workers that have been in these hospitality jobs have moved on from the beginning of the pandemic," she said.

MORE SULLIVAN'S SMART SENSE

Castrow says restaurants, hotels and recreational venues are all hiring now.

"Anything that is related to pools to being outdoors. In fact, places like the Kemah Board Walk and Pleasure Pier in Galveston," she said.

As shoppers return to stores, retailers are hiring, including home improvement stores and garden centers.

"Lowes and Home Depot both have continued to hire throughout the pandemic," said Castrow.

Workforce Solutions invites job seekers to text #getpaid2021 to 40691. Employment counselors will connect them to jobs and workshops to help them interview successfully.

"We have a number of workshops that are going to set you up for success. Everything from how to complete that job application, how to present yourself well in the interview, and how to be successful in that first job," Castrow said.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Landry's is holding a job fair on Monday, May 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at King Ranch Texas Kitchen, 1605 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, or you can apply online.

YMCA and the City of Houston are also hiring for the summer.