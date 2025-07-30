Suit against Houston ISD says denial of teacher raises violates new law

article

The Brief Houston ISD teachers are suing the district over alleged denial of state-mandated retention pay raises. The lawsuit claims Superintendent Mike Miles and the board mismanaged state funds from House Bill 2. Teachers are seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent the district from using the funds improperly.



A lawsuit has been filed against Houston ISD by teachers with the district who say they were illegally denied state-funded retention pay raises.

Houston ISD sued over pay raises

The suit was filed Wednesday by the Houston Federation of Teachers (HFT) against the Houston ISD Board of Managers and state-appointed superintendent Mike Miles.

The litigants say Miles and the board have mismanaged state funds by approving a new compensation plan for the 2025-26 school year that does not include the teacher retention allotment raises promised in House Bill 2, the multi-billion-dollar public school funding package signed into law this Texas session.

According to the suit, Houston ISD teachers are owed $2,500 raises for classroom teachers with three to five years of experience and $5,000 for teachers with five or more years of experience.

What they're saying:

"The law is the law. No one, not even the governor’s right hand man in Houston ISD, is exempt from it. Mike Miles mismanaged Texas taxpayer dollars at his charter school network, and now he’s messing with teachers’ hard-earned salaries in Houston ISD," said Jackie Anderson, president of HFT. "Mike Miles has disrespected this district’s teachers from his very first day on the job, but both the law and our Legislature’s intent are crystal clear. If Mike Miles won’t come to the table to pay Houston ISD teachers what they are owed by law, then we’ll see him in court."

What's next:

HFT has requested a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction to prevent Houston ISD from taking action with HB 2 funds until legal proceedings are settled.

$8.5 billion Texas school funding

By the numbers:

House Bill 2 allocated $8.5 billion to Texas public schools. Of that number, $4.2 billion was set aside for teacher pay and retention. The exact payout for the package is listed below:

$2,500 for teachers with three to four years of experience.

$5,000 for teachers with five or more years of experience in districts with more than 5,000 students.

$4,000 for teachers for three to 4 years

$8,000 dollars for teachers with five more years of experience in districts with 5,000 or fewer students.

$500 Million will go for support staff pay raises. Those that qualify include entry-level teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses, custodians, bus drivers, and other support staff.

$677 million for early learning programs.

$430 million school safety.

$850 million increase for special education.

$200 million in charter facilities funding.

$300 million increase for rural schools.

$153 million for career and Vo-Technical

$135 million for teacher certification initiatives