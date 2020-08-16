Sugar Land police warning residents about phone scam

article

The Sugar Land Police Department is warning their residents about a phone scam.



Sugar Land police said there are scammers portraying themselves as Sugar Land Police Sergeants, Lieutenants, and Captains.



Police stated on social media that it appeared they search the Internet and find police department employees' names and then call and try to scam people into giving them information or payments.



The scammers will ask you to call a number that is not (281) 275-2020 or they speak with you directly if you answer regarding warrant payments, according to authorities.

Police said to always ask for a call back number.



Sugar Land police said that you can always call them to confirm any calls that you receive from spoofed numbers showing to be the police department.