Sugar Land police search for suspect who seriously injured woman in baseball bat attack
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Police are searching for a man who seriously injured a woman by attacking her from behind with a baseball bat as she walked along a street Friday morning, authorities said Sunday.
Baseball bat attack
What we know:
The attack happened at 10:25 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Creekbend Drive and Fluor Daniel Drive, according to the Sugar Land Police Department.
The victim told investigators she was walking in the area when an unknown man approached her from behind and struck her with the bat. She had serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The victim described the suspect as a black male believed to be in his 30s or 40s. He drove away from the scene in an SUV, though conflicting descriptions leave it unclear if the vehicle was dark or light-colored, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the assault or the suspect is urged to call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2020 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Sugar Land Police Department.