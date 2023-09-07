A Sugar Land subdivision was the scene of a deadly stabbing Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Officers with the Sugar Land Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Avana Glen Lane in the Glen Laurel subdivision after receiving a call about a stabbing.

Around 2:30 p.m., a man in his late 20s reportedly stabbed his 55-year-old mother multiple times, police say.

SUGGESTED: Montgomery County man shot, killed neighbor in his front yard after altercation

The woman escaped to a neighbor's house where 911 was called. Authorities report life flight was called and the woman was given CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

When Sugar Land police arrived at the home, they say they established a perimeter thinking he was still inside, but he allegedly turned himself into Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 3:30 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The woman's name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Sugar Land police say the suspect's name will be released when he is charged.