Students at Bethune-Cookman University upset over mold, other unsafe school conditions

Students at Bethune-Cookman University said they’re fed up.

They’re planning a protest in response to the school’s announcement it had chosen not to hire NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed as the new football coach.

Reed had criticized conditions at the school. Now, students bear the slogan, "Ed Reed was right."

FOX 35 News spoke with a little over half a dozen students at Bethune Cookman Sunday.

They all said Ed Reed losing his contract isn’t the point of their protest, but rather that it was the spark or the last straw for them.

"What started off as my dream school turned into something that’s far less than what I thought," one student told us. The Senior asked not to be identified, for fear of losing her scholarship.

Students at Bethune-Cookman complained of rats in the dorms and a lack of hot water there. Several said they leave the windows open year-round in their rooms because there’s no AC.

The biggest complaint FOX 35 heard was about mold in the dorms.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Credit: Bethune Cookman students

Students sent picture after picture to serve as examples.

"I was in the room probably three days before I started experiencing symptoms," one asthmatic student told us. She said the mold in her dorm agitated her asthma so badly, she wound up in the hospital.

She came back with a doctor’s note saying she couldn’t stay in a dorm with mold.

The students said they pay $30,000 a year in tuition at the private HBCU.

"We’re constantly pouring money into this institution, and we feel like it’s not being poured back into us," a Senior at Bethune-Cookman told FOX 35. "We’re not seeing change. They just keep giving us false promises."

Ed Reed said he wanted to improve conditions at the school.

Shortly after he spoke out about those conditions, the school announced it wouldn’t be hiring the football coach after all.

The school explained in a statement:



"After undergoing a detailed assessment and review of the state of our football program, we have determined that it is in the best interest of our university, athletics program, and football student-athletes to reopen the search and identify the next leader of Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Football.



While we appreciate the initial interest in our football program displayed by Mr. Reed during the course of recent weeks, we are also mindful of the qualities and attributes that must be exhibited by our institutional personnel during what have been uniquely challenging times for our campus as we recover from the impact of two hurricanes during this past fall semester."

Maya Walker, another Senior who was okay sharing her name because she’s about to graduate, told FOX 35 she feels Reed was discarded after a single mistake.

"What he said was true," said Walker. "But the school wants to control the narrative and save face."

Students felt like now it was their turn to speak out. They hosted a protest Monday afternoon.



Students said they hope it will eventually lead to better conditions and the replacement of the Board of Trustees.

FOX 35 News has reached out to Bethune-Cookman for comment and is waiting to hear back.

