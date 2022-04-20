Expand / Collapse search

Student hospitalized, others injured in fire at Prairie View A&M University

Prairie View
A fire injured students at a Prairie View A&M University building.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas - One student was transported to the hospital and others were injured in a fire at Prairie View A&M University building, police say.

The Prairie View A&M University Police Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The condition of the student who was transported to the hospital is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

