Student hospitalized, others injured in fire at Prairie View A&M University
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas - One student was transported to the hospital and others were injured in a fire at Prairie View A&M University building, police say.
The Prairie View A&M University Police Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The condition of the student who was transported to the hospital is not known at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
