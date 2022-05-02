Student Art Show returns and they are ready to WOW you

Future engineers, architects, city planners, fashion designers, all under the age of 18 ready to show off their creations this Thursday for their annual art show after nearly two years.

Final preparations are underway at Xavier Academy for their annual art show. The private school located at 1001 West Loop S. has roughly 160 students from elementary to high school. Their Art program allows them to get creative past the norm.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

This showcase is a grand celebration that the students, families and faculty members were able to push through and survive the pandemic. This year’s show has been cleverly named The Art of Survival.

This show will feature 65-70 students and their amazing creative art, many pieces that have been waiting to be shown off since before the pandemic.

The art teacher, Rose Johnston, says, "Art is not just about creating pretty pictures. It’s about the opportunity to take everything you’ve learned and turn it into a career."

The students at Xavier Academy are doing just that.

Advertisement

The event is free, Thursday 7p.m. until 9 p.m. at Xavier Academy.