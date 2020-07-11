Expand / Collapse search

Struggle over handgun ends with one shot in the face in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an afternoon shooting on Saturday. 

According to a release, the shooting occurred at a home on County Road 3550, just before 3:30 p.m. 

When deputies arrived, they learned that 50-year-old Azucena Garcia had been shot in the chin by her husband, 44-year-old Apancio Martinez-Saldana. 

Deputies said Garcia was airlifted to the hospital, her condition was not released by authorities. 

A release stated despite a language barrier with the victim, it was learned that there was a domestic dispute between Garcia and Saldana leading to a struggle over a .380 semi-automatic handgun. 

Deputies said that it’s alleged that the firearm accidentally discharged striking Garcia. 

Martinez-Saldana was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault and was taken to the Liberty County Jail. 