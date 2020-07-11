Struggle over handgun ends with one shot in the face in Liberty Co.

article

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an afternoon shooting on Saturday.



According to a release, the shooting occurred at a home on County Road 3550, just before 3:30 p.m.



When deputies arrived, they learned that 50-year-old Azucena Garcia had been shot in the chin by her husband, 44-year-old Apancio Martinez-Saldana.



Deputies said Garcia was airlifted to the hospital, her condition was not released by authorities.

A release stated despite a language barrier with the victim, it was learned that there was a domestic dispute between Garcia and Saldana leading to a struggle over a .380 semi-automatic handgun.



Deputies said that it’s alleged that the firearm accidentally discharged striking Garcia.



Martinez-Saldana was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault and was taken to the Liberty County Jail.