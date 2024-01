At only 24 years old, Snoop Dogg's daughter is recovering from a stroke.

The question lingers: How could such a health challenge strike someone so young?

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Dr. Danish Ali of Archpoint Pain Institute shares a medical explanation.

Check out the video above to watch.