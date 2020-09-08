Street takeovers head to suburban communities

Residents in a Magnolia neighborhood, Northgrove are now wondering if they are going to be hit again with a street takeover.

A broken curb, trash, and unsightly scuff marks are what’s left behind.

“I see that it’s full of cars. I mean cars everywhere. I'm like what is going on," says Jesus Rios.

Jesus tells FOX 26 the neighborhood is a typically quiet one and residents take pride in the cleanliness.

Residents of the community said it took place around 2 o’clock in the morning last Friday. Several residents were awoken by yelling, cars spinning out and fireworks going off.

Residents like Jessica Gorman, now realizing these Street Takeovers are now taking place in residential cul de sacs.

“I thought it was good to get everyone else aware in the area that it is not only in the city of Houston, it can happen anywhere,” Gorman said.

Now residents are on alert, some are asking the Homeowners Association to install safety measures like cameras and speed bumps.

Lisa Tonnar, with the homeowner’s association saying security has now been ramped up.

"We extended the hours of our patrols through here," Tonnar said, "We have off duty constables that patrol the neighborhood certain days of the week. We added to it so our residents feel safe in their environment."

On Sunday, about six men from the neighborhood spent over six hours power washing the roadway trying to remove all the scuff marks.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office told FOX 26 their investigators know exactly who was involved but charges have not been filed yet.