'Stranger Things' ice cream hitting Walmart shelves this week

Just in time for spooky season, Netflix has unveiled a new sweat treat that will surely turn your taste buds upside down.

The streaming serviced announced that fans of the iconic series, "Stranger Things," can enjoy spine-chilling ice cream flavors inspired by the show.

Seven ice cream flavors will be inspired by the Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop featured in the show's third season and will be exclusively available at Walmart beginning Wednesday.

Each flavor is inspired by fan-favorite moments from the show's characters like the U.S.S. Butterscotch (a Scoops Ahoy classic), Triple Decker Extravaganza (an Eleven classic), Chocolate Pudding (a Hawkins Middle School staple), and Cinnamon Bun Bytes (paging Dustin).

Check out Netflix's Scoops Ahoy website for more information on the upcoming release.