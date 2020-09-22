Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula
10
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 2:25 AM CDT until TUE 5:30 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Harris County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 2:05 AM CDT until TUE 5:00 AM CDT, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Galveston County, Galveston County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 1:56 AM CDT until TUE 5:00 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:18 AM CDT until WED 9:05 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:41 PM CDT until WED 5:12 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Tropical Weather Statement
until TUE 9:45 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County

Storm surge from Beta takes toll on Surfside Beach

The effects of Tropical storm Beta came and went Monday in Surfside but that doesn't mean Beta is done with the Brazoria County coastal town. Monday some streets were underwater.

Resident John Young and his wife Bruna decided to stay put but say most of their neighbors sought higher ground.

"It seems the storm surge wasn't as bad as they were originally thinking," he said."we have a newer house and it's 15 feet up in the air so I figured we'd be ok this morning we woke up our street was flooded our neighbors house was all flooded. The canal here was almost to the road in some areas it was actually on the road."

"We are on a bit of a hill here but the water was up on the road," said Douglas Fees manager of the Anchor Motel. "It's flooded in our RV park over there but trailers are gone right now. The dunes down there also took a big hit as well."