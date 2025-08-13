Stolen vehicles stopped at Port of Houston from being illegally exported

The Brief The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has prevented 32 stolen vehicles from being illegally exported. The vehicles were at risk of being sent to the Middle East, West Africa, Central America, and South America. According to CBP, the vehicles ranged from luxury sedans to pickup trucks.



Since October 2024, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has prevented 32 stolen vehicles from being illegally exported to other regions around the world.

These vehicles were at risk of being sent to the Middle East, West Africa, Central America, and South America.

Stolen vehicles saved

The backstory:

According to CBP, the vehicles were flagged for examination before they were exported.

Officers say they saw discrepancies in documentation, and after a closer inspection, they found the vehicles were reported as stolen from various places across the U.S.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

These vehicles ranged from luxury sedans to pickup trucks.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

CBP is asking the public to report any suspicious activity related to stolen vehicles or export fraud at the CBP website.

What they're saying:

"These interceptions highlight the critical role CBP plays in protecting American communities and businesses from criminal activity," said Area Port Director Thomas Mahn. "Our officers are dedicated to ensuring that stolen property does not leave the country and that those responsible for these crimes are held accountable."

Why you should care:

The CBP’s work at the Port of Houston/Galveston are part of an initiative to combat transnational criminal organizations that exploit global trade routes for illicit activities.