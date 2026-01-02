Theft victim finds stolen tailgate on Facebook Marketplace; 19-year-old arrested, officials say

The Brief A man saw his stolen tailgate on Facebook Marketplace one day after reporting it to Precinct 4 authorities. Deputies arrested a 19-year-old in connection, and the victim's tailgate was returned. The suspect was reported "wanted" in December for allegedly stealing over two dozen tailgates.



A Facebook Marketplace sale allegedly led to a 19-year-old being arrested in Harris County for stealing multiple truck tailgates.

Harris County: Stolen tailgate found on Facebook

What we know:

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say a Tomball resident had reported his truck's tailgate stolen on New Year's Eve.

The next day, officials say the man was scrolling on Facebook Marketplace when he saw his tailgate was listed for sale.

Deputies followed up on the information and eventually arrested 19-year-old Samuel Worthy. Officials say they also found two stolen tailgates, one of which was returned to the victim who allegedly saw it on Facebook.

(Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Harris County court records confirm Worthy is facing two theft charges. His bonds for both charges have been denied.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

Other suspect allegations

Dig deeper:

Precinct 4 authorities posted Worthy early last month as a wanted suspect.

Featured article

In that announcement, Worthy was accused of stealing tailgates from more than 20 pickup trucks.

Deputies searched Worthy's home on Danphy Landing Court in Tomball, near the Grand Parkway and Hufsmith-Kohrville Road. Authorities say eight stolen tailgates worth about $20,000 were found at the home.

At that time, the Constable's Office also said Worthy was on probation for tailgate thefts.