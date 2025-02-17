Stepfather-stepson duo charged in murder-for-hire plot, victim survived

The Brief Two men are charged in a murder-for-hire attempt. One shot while the other drove, the driver receiving $300 The victim survived the shooting.



Two men are charged in a ‘murder for hire’ plot, according to officials. However, the victim survived being shot multiple times, resulting in attempted capital murder charges against Ricardo Antonio Obando and his stepson, Matthew Xavier Rosas.

Two men charged in murder-for-hire plot

What we know:

The shooting happened the morning of February 4 on State Highway 99, according to documents.

A press release for the incident says on State Highway 99, between Cumberland Ridge Drive and Mueschke Road, deputies found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The male victim was in critical condition and flown to a nearby hospital.

Court documents in the murder-for-hire case say the victim was driving a company vehicle that had cameras on the inside and outside that investigators reviewed.

Court documents say that Rosas admitted to investigators that he and Obando surveilled the victim for several days prior to the shooting.

Officials said Rosas admitted someone paid his stepfather to execute the shooting, while Obando then paid Rosas $300 to drive the vehicle during the shooting.

The documents say Rosas had just over a gram of cocaine in his possession when he was arrested.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Dig deeper:

Obando is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted capital murder. His bond set at a total of $270,000.

Rosas is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted capital murder, and possession of a controlled substance. His total bond is set at $175,000.

Obando has a history of convictions dating back to 1995, according to DPS records. He’s convicted of assault causing bodily injury, theft and forgery.