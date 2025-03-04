Cattle on the loose at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: video

What a start to the Houston rodeo! Someone's cattle was seen on the loose at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Opening Day!

Cattle loose at Houston rodeo

The Houston Police Officers' Union shared a video on social media showing the animal on the run near the rodeo.

One man appears to try and regain control of the loose livestock but unfortunately falls over as it continues on it's path.

The animal was last seen running northbound towards Old Spanish Trail on Tuesday evening, said HPOU on X.

At this time, officials have not stated if the cattle has been located.