Cattle on the loose at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: video

By
Published  March 4, 2025 2:11pm CST
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - What a start to the Houston rodeo! Someone's cattle was seen on the loose at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Opening Day!

Cattle loose at Houston rodeo

The Houston Police Officers' Union shared a video on social media showing the animal on the run near the rodeo.

One man appears to try and regain control of the loose livestock but unfortunately falls over as it continues on it's path.

The animal was last seen running northbound towards Old Spanish Trail on Tuesday evening, said HPOU on X.

At this time, officials have not stated if the cattle has been located.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo