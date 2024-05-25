State Senator calls Gov. Greg Abbott a 'piece of s***' for not publicly mentioning Uvalde shooting

Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez had some harsh words for Texas Governor Greg Abbott after he did not publicly mention the mass shooting in Uvalde two years later.

Friday marked two years since the shooting at Robb Elementary School. It was not mentioned on the governor's official social media accounts or in press releases from his office.

Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, took to social media on Saturday morning.

"Not once did @GregAbbott_TX mention Uvalde yesterday. The second anniversary of the worst school shooting in Texas history and the governor doesn’t say a word about it. What a piece of s***," Gutierrez posted.

On May 24, 2022, 19 children and two teachers were killed when an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School.

Family members of the victims recently filed a lawsuit against state law enforcement for the failed response in Uvalde.

READ MORE: Uvalde school shooting: Families announce $2M settlement with city, suit against state police

Law enforcement waited more than an hour to confront and kill the shooter. The lawsuit claims those troopers did not follow their training.

A Justice Department report also states lives could have been saved if the response had not been delayed.

A criminal investigation into the police response is still ongoing, and some law enforcement officials have been called to testify in front of a grand jury in Uvalde County.

Under Abbott, Texas has put safety measures in place since the shooting, including laws requiring every school district to have one armed guard on each campus.