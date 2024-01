Death spares no one, impacting individuals across age, wealth, and status.

Check out the video above as Ed from Funeral Velocity shares insights on preparing for a funeral and easing the load on your loved ones.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

It's a crucial discussion for everyone.

Check out the video above for more on this topic.