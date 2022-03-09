Standoff with Clear Lake Shores police ends with suspect shot, killed

Authorities say a standoff in Clear Lake Shores, past southeast Houston and Clear Lake, ended early Wednesday morning ended with a suspect shot to death.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but according to the Clear Lake Shores Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Grove Rd a little before 5 a.m. regarding a domestic disturbance.

One of the first arriving officers reportedly made contact with a man at the home, who responded with gunfire. The officer retreated and suffered a non-gun-related injury, while backup arrived.

We're told the Combined Area Response Team (C.A.R.T) came shortly afterward and tried negotiating with the unidentified suspect, to no avail. At some point, officials say "the scene deteriorated and devolved into an officer-involved shooting."

The suspect was confirmed dead at the scene, while the injured officer was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

No other information was made available, as of this writing, but this story will continue to be updated as it develops.