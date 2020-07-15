Standoff ends on U.S. Highway 59, suspect in custody

article

A driver was taken into custody after a police pursuit that started out of Sugarland.

The standoff ended in the middle of U.S. Highway 59 near Wesleyan in the eastbound lanes.

Police said a chase came out of Sugarland after the Richmond Police Department said they put out an alert about a stolen truck in their area around 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

They said the truck was located by a Fort Bend County Constable around Easton and 90-A.

Authorities said they backed off, however, Texas Department of Public Safety continued in the pursuit and the driver stopped in the middle of the highway.

Advertisement

No word yet what charges may be facing.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.