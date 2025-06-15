Stampede Night Club shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured in Houston

The Brief One person is dead, and two others were injured in a shooting at Stampede Night Club's parking lot in Houston early Sunday. The incident involved an altercation between two groups. Suspects fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.



At least one person is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting in the parking lot of Stampede Night Club early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Harris County sheriff's deputies were called to the club, located on Eastex Freeway in Houston, around 1:30 a.m.

Investigators say there was an altercation in the parking lot between two groups of males.

Several shots were fired, hitting at least three people, two males and one female.

A 25-year-old man died at the hospital.

The female victim was 19 years old, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The suspects ran from the scene.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances of what led to the shooting are still under investigation.

Investigators say there was an altercation in the club before the incident, but it is not clear if it was connected to the shooting.

The names of the victims have not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting can call one of the following agencies:

Harris County Sheriff's Office: 713-274-9100

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPPS (8477)