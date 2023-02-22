Stalled train next to Harris County jail causes major delays

Officials say a stalled train in Houston's central business district caused some heavy traffic Wednesday afternoon.

CHECK HERE FOR TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

Details are limited, so it's unclear what caused the train to stall, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed it was in the 700 block of N San Jacinto next to the Harris County jail.

The train is reportedly stalled at the North San Jacinto Crossing, which the sheriff says is a major entry/exit point for the central business district.

MORE STORIES OUT OF HARRIS COUNTY

Sheriff Gonzalez confirmed a little before 4 p.m. that the train started moving.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.