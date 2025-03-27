Fort Bend County: Domestic violence shooting caught on camera in Stafford, suspect still on the run

The Brief Stafford Police are searching for a gunman accused of shooting his estranged wife on Monday. It happened around 12:00 p.m. at The Park at Tivoli apartments on Sugar Ridge Blvd. Police say 33-year-old Jeremy Banguero shot the woman in front of her two teenagers.



Stafford police are looking for a man who allegedly shot his estranged wife on Monday.

What we know:

On Monday, the Stafford Police Department responded to a shooting at The Park at Tivoli apartments. It happened around 12:07 p.m. on the 12900 block of Sugar Ridge Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman with two gunshot wounds.

Officials said the suspected shooter is 33-year-old Jeremy Banguero. They said he fled the scene in a red 2023 Chevrolet Silverado with the Texas license plate SSF-5049.

Ring Doorbell video shows Banguero shooting multiple times into a vehicle in front of his estranged wife's 14-year-old and 16-year-old teenagers. Banguero is seen running away from the scene. One teenager can be seen running to a nearby neighbor for help.

"He’s a heartless individual to do this in front of two children. For them to see their mother get shot, I mean, it’s heartbreaking," said Lieutenant Luciano Lopez, of the Stafford Police Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time, and the motive behind this shooting is not clear.

The backstory:

The recent shooting is not Banguero's first run in with the law for domestic violence. According to court records, Banguero faced charges of family violence in 2023. He also faced charges of continuous family violence in 2024. Most recently, he served 80 days in jail for assault causing bodily injury family violence.

"Mr. Banguero has a lengthy criminal history, including several domestic violence cases in the past 3 to 4 years. Unfortunately, it has led to this level of violence," said Lieutenant Lopez.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Crime Stopper is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspects' arrest. Tipsters can make an anonymous report with one of the following options:

Call 281-342-TIPS (8477)

Submit tips through the Crime Stoppers website

Download the "P3 Tips" mobile app