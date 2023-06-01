Stafford police give all-clear after investigation in Promenade area

Stafford police have given the all-clear after advising residents in the Promenade area to stay indoors during an investigation on Thursday.

According to police, around 10:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 4200 block of Crescent.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Police say they spotted a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle leaving the area and tried to stop it. The vehicle fled into a nearby subdivision, lost control, and overturned, police say.

Authorities say three suspects fled on foot, but two were apprehended after a brief foot chase.

Police say they requested additional resources, but one suspect was not located.

Around 11:30 a.m., police told residents to stay inside and lock their door, but they gave the all-clear around 12:20 p.m.