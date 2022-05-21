Stafford pastor arrested for alleged indecent assault against victim since 2020

article

Authorities have a pastor behind bars accused of indecent assault.

Gregorio Maldonado, 44, of Stafford, Texas was arrested Wednesday by deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office for what was only described as Indecent Assault.

Officials say an unidentified victim came forward with Allegations of Maldonado committing the assault against her since 2020. The charge carries the possibility of up to a year in county jail and a maximum fine of $4,000.

The 44-year-old was booked at the Fort Bend County Jail with a bond set at $10,000.

We're told additional victims have come forward with similar allegations, so deputies are asking anyone with information to reach out to FBCSO Special Crimes Unit at 281-341-4686.