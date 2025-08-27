Stafford: 1,200 lbs marijuana seized from 'illegal warehouse,' 18 undocumented workers detained, officials say

The Brief Multiple agencies joined Stafford Police to execute a search warrant on Greenbriar Drive. Investigators reportedly seized about 1,200 pounds of marijuana. Nearly 20 people who were arrested are reportedly being processed for deportations.



A search warrant led to nearly 20 arrests and over 1,000 pounds of marijuana being seized, according to officials.

Houston-area crime: Stafford marijuana bust, arrests

Photo credit: Stafford Police Department, Texas

What we know:

Stafford Police say multiple local and federal agencies helped them execute a search warrant on Wednesday. The raid happened in the 4000 block of Greenbriar Drive, near the Southwest Freeway.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), authorities discovered a "significant illegal marijuana warehouse" at the address.

Police say about 1,200 pounds of marijuana were seized from the warehouse.

Photo credit: Stafford Police Department, Texas

According to both agencies, multiple people detained during the raid were nationals of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. The DEA says 18 migrants are being processed for deportation by ICE.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.