St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway helps patients like Dionisio

The Brief Dionisio was diagnosed with leukemia at 18 months old. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital provided life-saving treatment for Dioniosio. The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway raises funds to support families facing childhood cancer, like Dionisio. A $100 raffle ticket offers a chance to win a half-million-dollar home in Waller, Texas.



Dionisio was diagnosed with leukemia at a young age, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital played a crucial role in his recovery. The hospital's comprehensive care ensured he received necessary treatments without financial burden.

Timeline:

Dionisio's journey began with persistent bruising when he was a toddler, leading to the leukemia diagnosis. After around three years of treatment, he is now a healthy teenager.

The backstory:

St. Jude provided emergency care for Dioniosio, including blood transfusions and chemotherapy. His family never had to pay for a medical bill during his treatment.

What they're saying:

"He just seemed so lethargic, not wanting to talk, eat, not wanting anything. If I’d have waited any longer, he might not have made it," Jennifer said. She went on to say, "Without the donations that people give to the hospital, I wouldn’t have my son and without my faith and St. Jude, I don't know how I would've made it."

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Why you should care:

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway supports families facing childhood cancer, ensuring they never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

By the numbers:

A $100 ticket offers a chance to win a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home valued at close to $500,000 in Waller, Texas.

Big picture view:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital relies on donations to provide life-saving treatments to children with cancer, impacting families across the country, including right here in the Greater Houston area.

Local perspective:

The Dream Home Giveaway in Houston offers a chance to support local families while potentially winning a dream home in Waller, Texas. Local researchers also receive research from St. Jude to help offer even better treatments here.

What's next:

The winner of the dream home will be drawn LIVE on FOX 26 on November 19.

What you can do:

Purchase a $100 ticket (or multiple tickets) for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to support families and have a chance to win a dream home.

Dig deeper:

For more information, visit https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/houston.html