Man found dead in Spring hotel

The Brief An investigation is underway at a hotel along the North Freeway. Officials say a welfare check led to a man being found dead in a hotel room.



An investigation is underway after officials found a man dead in a hotel room in the Spring area.

Spring hotel death investigation

What we know:

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say the investigation is happening at a hotel along the North Freeway in the Spring area.

According to officials, constable deputies were called for a welfare check at the hotel. A guest had not checked out at 11 a.m., and the person didn't respond at the room door.

Deputies arrived and found a man in the room. Paramedics pronounced him deceased.

What we don't know:

The man has not been identified.

There is no information regarding the man's cause of death.

This is a developing investigation. We will update when more information is available.