Man found dead in Spring hotel
SPRING, Texas - An investigation is underway after officials found a man dead in a hotel room in the Spring area.
Spring hotel death investigation
What we know:
Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say the investigation is happening at a hotel along the North Freeway in the Spring area.
According to officials, constable deputies were called for a welfare check at the hotel. A guest had not checked out at 11 a.m., and the person didn't respond at the room door.
Deputies arrived and found a man in the room. Paramedics pronounced him deceased.
What we don't know:
The man has not been identified.
There is no information regarding the man's cause of death.
This is a developing investigation. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.