Toddler hospitalized after drowning in Spring swimming pool, officials say
SPRING, Texas - Harris County constables are responding to a call about a toddler who reportedly drowned in a Spring swimming pool.
Harris County drowning: Cypresswood Drive
What we know:
At about 4:40 p.m. on Friday, the Precinct 4 Constable's Office posted about a drowning in the 700 block of East Cypresswood Drive.
Officials say a three-year-old child was unconscious and "turning purple."
In an update, officials say a Harris County corporal performed CPR on the child, who was then taken to a hospital.
What we don't know:
The child's current condition is not available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: X posts from Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.