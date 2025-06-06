Toddler hospitalized after drowning in Spring swimming pool, officials say

The Brief A three-year-old child reportedly drowned in a pool on East Cypresswood Drive. Harris County constables say the child was "unconscious and turning purple." A Harris County corporal performed CPR on the child.



Harris County constables are responding to a call about a toddler who reportedly drowned in a Spring swimming pool.

Harris County drowning: Cypresswood Drive

What we know:

At about 4:40 p.m. on Friday, the Precinct 4 Constable's Office posted about a drowning in the 700 block of East Cypresswood Drive.

Officials say a three-year-old child was unconscious and "turning purple."

In an update, officials say a Harris County corporal performed CPR on the child, who was then taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

The child's current condition is not available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.