Large crowds amassed on Galveston's West End at the dawn of spring break, prompting an enhanced law enforcement presence on the island.

With the beginning of the vacation period, an influx of teenagers flocked to the beach, expressing their intent to partake in festivities while prioritizing safety.

"It’s just beautiful out here, man. All my friends we can just come out here and enjoy the beach," Avery said.

"Me and my friends we decided to come out here and just enjoy the beach and enjoy our friends, come out here and vibe," Casey said.

Spring break annually draws a multitude of visitors to Galveston seeking leisure and camaraderie in its scenic coastal settings.

The increased volume of visitors heightened the concerns of law enforcement units.

Sergeant Robert Sanderson from the Galveston Police Department commented on the sizable crowd present on the first day of spring break and the department's subsequent efforts to assign more officers to the area.

"We have extra patrol units from the Galveston police department, we also have assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety highway patrol, also the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office," Sanderson said.

Some of the teenage visitors acknowledged the possibility of having a good time without causing trouble.

"If you’re over age you can drink and do all that fun stuff, but if you’re not of age then don’t drink it’s that easy. Don’t drink, you can come out here, have a good time, stay sober," Jared said.

Local residents present at the beach shared their advice for the visiting spring breakers. William Smith underlined the importance of maintaining maturity and advocated against inciting any incidents that could lead to distressing their loved ones.

"Be more mature about what you have around you. You got family, loved ones, you don’t want to go home with bad news," Smith said.

Ryan echoed these sentiments, urging peers to have a good time safely and responsibly.

"Come have a good time, be safe, don’t do anything stupid, don’t cause law enforcement trouble," Ryan said.

Galveston Police had already made some arrests and issued citations.

The department is urging visitors to stay safe and to not drink and drive.