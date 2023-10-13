A former Spring Branch ISD teacher has been charged with having an improper relationship with a student.

Sonia Heredia a former Northbrook High School para-professional admitted to officials she was having a relationship with a student who was a junior when the improper relationship began but was a senior at the time.

According to court documents, Heredia was seen with hickeys on her neck and when asked bout them, stated she was flirting with a young guy. Heredia also admitted he was 18-years-old and she was in love with him.

RELATED: HISD middle school teacher accused of having improper relationship with student

When authorities asked her about the relationship, Heredia initially denied it before coming forward about it and confirming it was sexual in nature. According to Heredia, the relationship began in early summer 2023 and both were aware it was wrong since he was a student, and she was an employee.

Court documents state the student also admitted to officials the sexual encounters with Heredia were consensual, and they would spend time outside the high school.

The two would often meet to have sexual encounters in a hotel room at the student's sister's apartment, court records say.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Spring Branch ISD released this statement:

Following an investigation by the Spring Branch ISD Police Department, a former Northbrook High School paraprofessional, Sonia Heredia, has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged inappropriate, illegal relationship with a male student.

Ms. Heredia was removed from her position immediately after receipt of the allegations, prior to the start of this school year. If these allegations are proven true, we urge the justice system to take the strongest possible action against this former employee.

Spring Branch ISD’s highest priority will always be the safety and well-being of our students. The district will take swift and decisive action against any employee who endangers a student. This type of behavior will never be tolerated in Spring Branch ISD.

Spring Branch ISD provides an Anonymous Reporting link on every campus website, and encourages all students, staff, parents and community members to follow the district’s See Something. Say Something protocol to report any issues of concern regarding the safety and well-being of students and staff. We thank the individuals who brought forward concerns about this alleged situation.

Should you have any additional information about this matter, please contact the SBISD Police Department at 713-984-9805.