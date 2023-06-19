It's been 13 months and the children of a father gunned down at a Spring Branch bar still don't know who killed their father.

"I really want to know who did it, and that my dad gets justice," said Eleazar Cantù's daughter, Natalie Cantù.

SUGGESTED: Houston attack: Cyclists claim self-defense after video showing riders attacking man's car

"I'm like adjusting to it, but it still hurts deep inside," said Cantù's son, Nathan. "Sometimes I have to cry to let it out."

"I miss his voice," said Cantù's son, Elijah.

If he could talk to his dad, Elijah knows what he'd say.

"I love you."

Those three words are the last ones, the 38-year-old father, who goes by, Eli, spoke to his kids.

"I don't have my son anymore, they don't have their dad," said Eli's mother, Laura Cano Juarez.

SUGGESTED: ALLEGED ANIMAL ABUSE: Baytown man accused of cutting legs, paws off numerous puppies

On Friday, May 27, 2022, Eli agreed to give a coworker a ride home.

"The co-worker gets a call from his son, and said he needed help," Laura said.

The coworker's son reportedly got into a fight at a bar at 1810 Ojeman. Eli came to the son's aid.

"He goes and pulls him out pulls him to safety," said Laura. "Turns around, and walks towards his car, and then all of a sudden there's 40 shots."

The coworker drives Eli to a hospital, but leaves Eli's car abandoned two blocks away.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"Not a single phone call, text, or anything?" Laura said.

The coworker posts a picture on social media. He's apparently wearing Eli's shirt and necklace,

"That's very heartbreaking, and I don't like it," Natalie Cantù said.

Eli's mom desperately wants to talk to the coworker

"What were his last words?" she said. "Why can't you face me? Don't be a coward."

The family says they've heard nothing from HPD homicide investigators,

"We support HPD 100%," said Eli's uncle, Pedro Sanchez. "But nowhere at the frustrating stage. Now we're demanding justice for Eli, and we are going to push until we get it."

Because of the holiday, we couldn't get an update on the case from Houston police.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers and possibly receive up to a $5,000 reward.