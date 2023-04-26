Spirit airlines ranked second best airline in U.S. says WalletHub survey

With summer approaching and many people taking time off to travel for vacations, choosing the right airline can impact how much you enjoy your trip and WalletHub released a new survey with the Best Airlines of 2023.

When choosing flights, the price is what many people focus on when making a decision, but flyers should also consider other factors like how safe it is, if it's pet friendly, the rate of cancelations and delays, and many more.

According to WalletHub, Delta Airlines was ranked as the best overall airline in the United States with a score of 66.79. The survey's key findings showed the airline was the most reliable with a low rate of cancelations, delays, mishandled luggage, and denied boardings. Frontier Airlines was last with a score of 10.66, but Southwest Airlines was not far ahead with a score of 10.7.

In a surprising ranking, Spirit Airlines was ranked the second-best airline in the U.S. contradicting many social media statements of people saying they don't like to fly Spirit Airlines. The airline was determined by WalletHub to be the most affordable airline for those on a budget and second in safety, but it is also the least comfortable airline to fly.

In contrast, JetBlue Airlines was ranked the most comfortable airline. They have the best in-flight experience, have extra legroom, and offer free amenities such as wifi and complimentary snacks and drinks.

When looking at safety scores, Envoy Airline comes in first with Southwest Airlines coming in last. The airline has had the lowest safety score for 2019, 2021, and 2022, according WalletHub.

Click here to see the full survey from WalletHub.