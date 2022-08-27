Speeding driver killed after falling over freeway interchange in north Houston

article

Authorities said a driver died Friday night after crashing into a street wall in north Houston and falling over the interchange.

It happened at the 11990 block of North Fwy around 11:15 p.m. That's when police said an unidentified driver in a black Mercedes was speeding southbound on North Fwy and took the interchange to the eastbound Beltway.

From there, officials said the Mercedes struck the wall several times before falling over the interchange and landed on the eastbound Beltway exit for Imperial Valley Dr.

It's believed only one person was inside the vehicle.

Officials did not share any additional details, but an investigation remains underway.