Special needs teen Mauricio Reyes has been located after being missing for weeks out of the Houston area.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Reyes was found early Saturday afternoon and returned home with his father.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mauricio Reyes: Missing special needs teen from Channelview disappeared weeks ago

As we mentioned in our previous report, on Feb. 25, Reyes was with his dad in his work van on Heathfield Road in Channelview. His father went into a home he would be working on in the future to take measurements.

Reyes's dad says when he went back to the van, his son was gone and the passenger window was broken.