Crash, downed utility lines on Southwest Freeway service road in Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are at the scene of a crash and downed utility lines in Houston.
The crash was reported around 8:12 a.m. Thursday. It appears two vehicles were involved in a crash on the Southwest Freeway service road at Newcastle Drive.
Vehicles involved in a crash on the Southwest Freeway service road.
A pile of cable and utility trucks could be seen on the other side of the frontage road.
Utility trucks near the scene of a crash.
Traffic on the southbound side of the Southwest Freeway was being diverted to the Weslayan exit, but the mainlanes have now reopened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.