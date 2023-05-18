Authorities are at the scene of a crash and downed utility lines in Houston.

The crash was reported around 8:12 a.m. Thursday. It appears two vehicles were involved in a crash on the Southwest Freeway service road at Newcastle Drive.

Vehicles involved in a crash on the Southwest Freeway service road.

A pile of cable and utility trucks could be seen on the other side of the frontage road.

Utility trucks near the scene of a crash.

Traffic on the southbound side of the Southwest Freeway was being diverted to the Weslayan exit, but the mainlanes have now reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.